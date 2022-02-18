Niger accepts foreign special forces to secure Mali border area, president says

Niger has accepted that French and European special forces will be deployed into its territory from neighboring Mali, in order to secure the border area with the West African state, Niger's president said on Twitter on Friday.

In his first comments since France said on Thursday that it would leave Mali, along with its military allies, President Mohamed Bazoum said the forces would be able to respond to threats from jihadist militant groups in the area. Some 2,400 French troops that were part of the forces deployed for in Mali to combat groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, and around 900 special forces in the French-led Takuba task force, are expected to leave Mali in the coming months.

"Our goal is for our border with Mali to be secure," Bazoum said, adding that he expected threats from the militant groups to rise in the area following the departure of the troops. "This area will be even more infested and the terrorist groups will strengthen. We know that they are destined to extend their influence," Bazoum said.

