Olympics-Figure skating-US medal appeal underway - CAS

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:57 IST
Beijing 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Olympics) Image Credit: ANI
All nine members of the United States figure skating team have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to rule that they can receive their team silver medals before the end of the Beijing Olympics, the court confirmed on Saturday.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said the hearing was underway and that he expected a decision to be rendered later that night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

