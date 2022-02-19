Olympics-Figure skating-US medal appeal underway - CAS

All nine members of the United States figure skating team have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to rule that they can receive their team silver medals before the end of the Beijing Olympics, the court confirmed on Saturday.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said the hearing was underway and that he expected a decision to be rendered later that night.

