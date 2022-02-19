Olympics-Figure skating-US medal appeal underway - CAS
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:57 IST
- Country:
- China
All nine members of the United States figure skating team have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to rule that they can receive their team silver medals before the end of the Beijing Olympics, the court confirmed on Saturday.
CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said the hearing was underway and that he expected a decision to be rendered later that night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Court
- Matthieu Reeb
- Beijing Olympics
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana moves SC against High Court order staying 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs; hearing on Feb 7
Myanmar court postpones two hearings in Suu Kyi's trial-source
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers due in U.S. court for hate-crime plea hearing
Myanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
Maha: Thane court acquits two brothers accused of murdering employee