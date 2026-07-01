Google Faces Record Swedish Court Fine in Antitrust Case

A Swedish Court On Wednesday Ordered Alphabets Google To Pay About Billion In Antitrust Damages To Pricerunner

A Swedish court has ordered Google to pay $1.5 billion to PriceRunner in an antitrust case, marking the largest award of its kind in Sweden. The decision adds to growing scrutiny on U.S. tech giants in Europe.

PriceRunner, owned by Klarna, accused Google of distorting search results to favor its own shopping service over smaller rivals. The claim followed Google's loss of an appeal against a €2.42 billion EU antitrust fine in 2017.

Despite the significant damages awarded, PriceRunner had initially sought a higher amount, citing lost profits in multiple regions. Google indicated that it disagrees with the decision and is considering legal options. The ruling remains open to appeal.