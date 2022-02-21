U.S. embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan
The U.S. embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday to have evacuation plans. "Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance."
The U.S. embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday to have evacuation plans. "There have been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said.
"Review your personal security plans," the embassy said. "Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance."
