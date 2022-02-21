Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 06:54 IST
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the incident occurred late on Sunday.
