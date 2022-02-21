Stop playing with human lives in eastern Ukraine, Berlin tells Moscow

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday accused Moscow of playing an "irresponsible" game with the civilian population of eastern Ukraine, putting their lives at risk.

"I urgently call on the Russian government, on the Russian president: Don't play with human lives," she told reporters on arrival for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

