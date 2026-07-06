Ukraine Defends Against Russian Missile and Drone Barrage
Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 drones at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's air force. Ukrainian air defense units successfully shot down or neutralized a significant number, including 37 missiles and 326 drones, demonstrating their resilience and effectiveness in countering the attack.
In a significant overnight attack, Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 drones targeting Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force's latest report.
The air force highlighted the remarkable efforts of its defense units, which managed to intercept and neutralize 37 of the incoming missiles and 326 drones.
This assault underscores the ongoing tensions in the region, with both sides showing unwavering defiance and resilience in the face of ongoing hostilities.