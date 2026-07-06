NATO Summit to Address Ukraine's Dire Air Defense Needs

Ukraines Urgent Need Of More Air Defence Will Be Discussed At This Weeks Nato Summit In Turkey

Ukraine's critical requirement for enhanced air defense capabilities will be a focal point at this week's NATO summit in Turkey, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday. Her remarks came in response to the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil.

The Russian regime launched over 400 drones and missiles targeting civilian areas in Ukraine's capital last night, von der Leyen highlighted. She emphasized the urgent need for more defensive support, stating, "Ukraine urgently needs more air defense. We will discuss it this week in Ankara at the NATO Summit," she wrote on X.

Von der Leyen reiterated the commitment to intensifying pressure on Russia until hostilities cease, underscoring the international community's stance against the ongoing aggression.