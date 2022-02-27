Left Menu

Russian central bank to resume gold purchases on domestic market from Monday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:12 IST
Russia's central bank on Sunday said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market from Feb. 28, as it undertakes measures to try and ensure financial stability during Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert as Ukrainian fighters defending the city of Kharkiv said they had repelled an attack by invading Russian troops.

