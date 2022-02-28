Left Menu

Rheinmetall offers armament deliveries of up to 42 bln eur - Handelsblatt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:05 IST
German defence firm Rheinmetall has offered to deliver armaments worth up to 42 billion euros ($47.01 billion) to the German government, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing the company CEO.

The package would include ammunition, helicopters and tracked armoured cars and light wheeled tanks, Handelsblatt quoted Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger as saying. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Sunday a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

