Maha: Army jawan held for molesting foreign national on express train

The railway police in Maharashtras Kalyan has arrested an Army jawan wanted for allegedly molesting a foreign national on an express train three years ago, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Based on a tip-off, Army jawan Sateesh T was arrested from a house in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, senior inspector Shardul Walmiki of Kalyan Railway police said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly molested a Portuguese woman travelling in Goa-Nizamuddin Express train between Kalyan and Kasara stations on February 14, 2019.

The accused, a native of Kerala, was travelling in the same compartment as the victim. The woman lodged a complaint with the Indian Embassy, which was then forwarded to the Kalyan Railway police station for probe, the official said. Based on the CCTV footage and details provided by the woman, the police zeroed in on the jawan, he said. Once the accused got a hint that the police were on a lookout for him, he applied for a pre-arrest bail in the Kalyan sessions court, which was dismissed, and he later moved the High Court, which also rejected his plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

