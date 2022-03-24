Left Menu

Moscow says West encouraged Ukraine to use violence, reaping terrible harvest

Updated: 24-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:20 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Western decisions to arm Ukraine had encouraged Kyiv to use force against the pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and were now reaping a terrible harvest.

The ministry said NATO's pledge to maintain its support for the "Kyiv regime" showed that it wanted the conflict in Ukraine to continue, the RIA news agency reported.

