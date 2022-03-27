Left Menu

MP: Modi to participate in virtual house-warming function for PMAY beneficiaries on Mar 29

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 10:32 IST
MP: Modi to participate in virtual house-warming function for PMAY beneficiaries on Mar 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on March 29 take part in the virtual 'grah pravesh' (house-warming) of houses built in Madhya Pradesh for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), officials said on Sunday.

So far, 24.10 lakh houses have been completed under this scheme in Madhya Pradesh, a state government release said.

These include 23,000 houses for people from the Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribal communities, it said.

PM Modi will take part in the virtual house-warming function of homes built for 5.21 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY (Rural) scheme on March 29, the release said. The state government has set a target of providing houses to all homeless families in the state under this scheme by 2024, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022