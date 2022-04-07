Left Menu

Mariupol mayor puts the number of dead at over 5,000

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says over 5,000 civilians have been killed during the monthlong Russian blockade.Vadym Boichenko said Wednesday that 210 of the dead were children.

PTI | Andriivka | Updated: 07-04-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 00:45 IST
Mariupol mayor puts the number of dead at over 5,000

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says over 5,000 civilians have been killed during the monthlong Russian blockade.

Vadym Boichenko said Wednesday that 210 of the dead were children. He said the Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death.

Boichenko said that more than 90% of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed by the Russian shelling.

The Russian military has besieged the strategic Sea of Azov port, cutting food, water and energy supplies and pummeling it with artillery and air raids. Capturing the city would allow Russia to secure a continuous land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
2
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
3
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global
4
Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022