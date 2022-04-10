Left Menu

PM Modi and US President Biden to hold virtual meeting on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:45 IST
PM Modi and US President Biden to hold virtual meeting on Monday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday to review bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific and global issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs made an announcement on Sunday about the virtual meeting.

''The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,'' the MEA said.

''The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership,'' it said in a statement.

The virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022