U.S. Supreme Court declines to extend federal benefits to Puerto Rico
Congress can prevent people in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico from participating in a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of President Joe Biden's administration, saying that the decision by Congress decades ago to exclude Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program did not violate a U.S. Constitution mandate that laws apply equally to everyone.
Congress can prevent people in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico from participating in a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.
The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of President Joe Biden's administration, saying that the decision by Congress decades ago to exclude Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program did not violate a U.S. Constitution mandate that laws apply equally to everyone. The decision means that an estimated 300,000 people on the Caribbean island cannot receive the benefit. The federal government said an expansion to Puerto Rico would have cost $2 billion a year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Congress
- Supreme Court
- U.S.
- Caribbean island
- Puerto Rico
ALSO READ
Pak Supreme Court to resume hearing on dismissal of no-trust vote against PM, dissolution of Parliament
Bengal: Eye-witness in Congress councillor's murder found dead
AGREEYA EARNS TWO ACCOLADES AT 30TH WORLD HRD CONGRESS AND AWARDS
Decisions of Centre will take India into situation like Sri Lanka: Congress leaders
CPI(M) party congress begins today in Kerala's Kannur