Russia fines Wikipedia owner for not deleting content it says is inaccurate -Ifax

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation for the first time for not deleting articles that Russia says contain inaccurate information about what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

The court fined Wikimedia Foundation 3 million roubles ($41,594), agencies reported.

($1 = 72.1250 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

