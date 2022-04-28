Kremlin says it will wait and see what Musk does to Twitter
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will wait and see how billionaire Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter will affect the platform, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that he doubted Western social media were capable of reflecting different points of view.
Musk on Monday reached a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- Russia
- Elon Musk's
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement