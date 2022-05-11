Left Menu

Al-Jazeera blames Israel for death of reporter in West Bank

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Al-Jazeera is blaming Israel for the death of its reporter, who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based broadcaster flashed a statement on its channel saying: "We call on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague Shireen Abu Akleh." Abu Akleh was shot and killed early Wednesday in the northern West Bank town of Jenin. The Israeli military says it is investigating the incident and that she may have been hit by Palestinian gunfire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

