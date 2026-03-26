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Mystery Surrounds Palestinian Teen's Death in Israeli Prison

An Israeli judge has closed the investigation into the death of Walid Ahmad, a Palestinian teenager who allegedly starved to death in Israeli detention. Despite autopsy findings suggesting malnutrition, no definitive cause of death was established. The case highlights issues concerning Israel's treatment of Palestinian detainees, particularly minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:57 IST
Mystery Surrounds Palestinian Teen's Death in Israeli Prison
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli judge ended the investigation into the contentious death of Walid Ahmad, a Palestinian teenager aged 17, in Israeli custody. The court's decision, as disclosed by Israeli daily Haaretz, highlights the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the deaths of minors within Israel's prison system.

Despite an autopsy suggesting that starvation likely contributed to Ahmad's demise, the judge ruled that the findings were insufficient to establish a definitive cause of death or to pursue criminal charges. This case, the first involving a Palestinian minor dying in such circumstances, has intensified scrutiny on Israel's treatment of Palestinian detainees.

Rights organizations have long criticized the conditions within these detention centers, citing reports of abuse, inadequate food, and medical care. The ongoing struggle to retrieve Ahmad's body for burial reflects larger issues of injustice and mistreatment within the Israeli detention framework.

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