Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday. At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

Russia's war in Ukraine could last years, NATO's Stoltenberg says

Russia's war in Ukraine could take years, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper, adding that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the Donbas region from Russian control. "We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Wildfire rages in Greece's Evia island, one village evacuated

A wildfire raged out of control in central Evia, Greece's second-largest island, on Saturday with authorities ordering the evacuation of one village, the fire department said. Fanned by strong winds, the blaze spread across the slopes of mountainous forest in Gaia and authorities ordered the evacuation of the village of Kremastos as a precaution as the blaze got as close as 800 metres from some homes.

Islamic State claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least two people and injured seven, officials said, another deadly incident in a spate of violence targeting minorities and places of worship. On an affiliated Telegram channel, the local branch of Islamic State said the attack was in response to insults leveled at the Prophet Mohammed, an apparent reference to remarks by an Indian government spokeswoman that have been condemned by many Muslim-majority countries.

Lithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect

Lithuanian authorities said a ban on the transit through their territory to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad of goods that are subject to EU sanctions was to take effect from Saturday. News of the ban came on Friday, through a video posted by the region's governor Anton Alikhanov.

Brazil police arrest third suspect in murder of British journalist and indigenous expert

Brazilian federal police on Saturday said they had arrested a third suspect in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest nearly two weeks ago. Jeferson da Silva Lima surrendered himself at a police station in Atalaia do Norte in the remote Javari Valley bordering Peru and Colombia.

After EU's nod, Ukraine vows to prevail as it battles Russian assaults

With a blessing for its EU ambitions and a pledge of unwavering support from Britain, Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow as it battled Russian assaults near a key eastern city and multiple locations came under shell and missile attack. European Union countries are expected at a summit next week to grant Ukraine EU candidate status following a recommendation from the bloc's executive on Friday, putting Kyiv on course to realise an aspiration seen as out of reach before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, even if actual membership could take years.

Iran responds to UAE concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans

Iran on Saturday told the United Arab Emirates that Tehran gave a high priority to improving ties with its neighbours, Iranian state media reported, a day after the UAE voiced concern over Tehran's nuclear programme. The UAE's envoy at the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Friday said he hoped Iran would work with the body to provide reassurances to the international community and the region about Tehran's nuclear programme.

Saudi crown prince to visit Egypt June 20 on regional tour - sources

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Egypt on June 20 as part of a regional tour that includes stops in Jordan and Turkey, two diplomatic sources said on Saturday. Prince Mohammed will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss issues including the impact of the war in Ukraine on the region, and preparations for U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month, the sources said.

Lithuanian bishops call for scrapping of same-sex partnership bill

Lithuanian bishops have called on politicians to vote down proposed same-sex partnership legislation, quoting words used by Pope Francis to argue that civil unions distort the concept of marriage and family. Lithuania's parliament last month voted to accept for further debate a draft bill legalizing same-sex civil partnerships, after voting down a similar bill in May 2021.

