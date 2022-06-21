EU envoy to Russia arrives at Russian foreign ministry -RIA
The European Union ambassador to Russia has arrived at the Russian foreign ministry, the RIA news agency said on Tuesday.
The governor of Kaliningrad region said on Monday that the ministry would summon EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer over Lithuania's ban on the transit of goods under EU sanctions through Kaliningrad.
