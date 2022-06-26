Left Menu

Mock security drill held at Jammu mall amid heightened security across J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 00:18 IST
A multi-agency mock security drill was conducted at a popular mall here amid heightened security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra which begins next week, officials said Saturday.

The security drill was jointly carried out by the Special Operations Group of local police, Army, CRPF, SDRF and fire brigade at the Wave Mall in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

The official said a mock emergency situation was created where various teams were to deal with it in their own unique way but at the same time in coordination with other teams.

The drill was performed successfully under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police, Operations, Naresh Singh and other senior officers of the Army and teh CRPF, the spokesperson said.

He said an ambulance was also kept ready for treating any casualties as part of a mock drill.

''The drill was performed to check the response of various security teams in case of any emergency situation arises. The drill was performed successfully and each team showed their swift response and training tactics in dealing with various situations,'' the spokesman said.

