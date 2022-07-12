Jharkhand to get 14 new air routes, 3 more airports: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Jharkhand is set to get three more airports, besides 14 new air routes to increase connectivity.

Scindia, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Jharkhand, said the new airports will come up at Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Deoghar airport among other projects.

''Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to boost connectivity," Scindia said.

The new routes include Dumka-Ranchi, Dumka-Kolkata, Bokaro-Patna, Bokaro-Kolkata, Deoghar-Patna and Deoghar-Kolkata, he said.

The Deoghar airport will soon be connected to Ranchi, Patna and national capital Delhi.

"India had 74 airports in the past 70 years. During the last eight years, 67 new airports have been established taking the total to 141, including heliports and water domes," Scindia added.

