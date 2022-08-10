Left Menu

Punjab Police seizes pistols, cartridges from villages near India-Pakistan border

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:58 IST
Punjab Police seizes pistols, cartridges from villages near India-Pakistan border
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has seized four imported pistols during a search operation at villages near the India-Pakistan border.

In a statement issued here, the Amritsar rural police said it has rounded up four people.

During a search operation at Lopokey, Manjh and Kakad villages, the police team seized four imported pistols along with 140 cartridges, the statement said.

The operation was carried out after information about the sighting of a drone at Manjh and Kakad villages on Tuesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022