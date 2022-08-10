Punjab Police seizes pistols, cartridges from villages near India-Pakistan border
PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:58 IST
Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has seized four imported pistols during a search operation at villages near the India-Pakistan border.
In a statement issued here, the Amritsar rural police said it has rounded up four people.
During a search operation at Lopokey, Manjh and Kakad villages, the police team seized four imported pistols along with 140 cartridges, the statement said.
The operation was carried out after information about the sighting of a drone at Manjh and Kakad villages on Tuesday night.
