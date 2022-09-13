2 govt officials arrested for taking bribe in Palamu

Two government officials were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Among those arrested were a Revenue Department official and a computer operator, it said.

Niranjan Singh, a resident of Sokra village, filed a complaint alleging that a bribe of Rs 10,000 was asked for the online mutation of his land, it added.

A trap was laid and the Revenue Department official was caught red-handed, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shivpujan Giri said.

The computer operator was arrested for conniving with him, he added.

A case has been registered against them, the ACB said.

