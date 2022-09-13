2 govt officials arrested for taking bribe in Palamu
- Country:
- India
Two government officials were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Among those arrested were a Revenue Department official and a computer operator, it said.
Niranjan Singh, a resident of Sokra village, filed a complaint alleging that a bribe of Rs 10,000 was asked for the online mutation of his land, it added.
A trap was laid and the Revenue Department official was caught red-handed, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shivpujan Giri said.
The computer operator was arrested for conniving with him, he added.
A case has been registered against them, the ACB said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In 15 days they (BJP) will try to topple Jharkhand govt & fuel prices will go up; money from fuel rate hike spent on buying MLAs:Kejriwal.
Ensure fair probe into death of woman set ablaze by man in Dumka: NCW writes to Jharkhand DGP
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand
Jharkhand: Police arrest second accused in Dumka killing case
BJP's Arjun Munda seeks Jharkhand govt's statement on Dumka girl ablaze incident, demands justice