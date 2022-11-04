Left Menu

Poland, Lithuania analysing Ukrainian troop training, says general

Poland and Lithuania are looking at how to maintain the training of Ukrainian troops through what they expect to be a tough winter, a general was quoted as saying on Friday, as the nations signed an agreement to deepen defence cooperation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", has alarmed countries across NATO's eastern flank, who have been among the most vocal advocates of wide-ranging military and financial aid for Kyiv.

"The Russians are... preparing for the next phase, so we are considering how to maintain the training rhythm of the Ukrainian army at various levels, integration, logistics," General Rajmund Andrzejczak, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP. Andrzejczak was speaking in Vilnius at the signing of an agreement on defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between Poland and Lithuania, PAP reported.

"The agreement contains concrete guidelines on the exchange of intelligence information in all dimensions," Lithuania's Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupsys was quoted as saying. Poland is already serving as a site for training Ukrainian troops.

The European Union agreed in October to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), and appointing Polish General Piotr Trytek to lead training that will mostly take place in Poland. Meanwhile, Canada said in October it would send 40 more combat engineers to help support Polish efforts to train Ukrainian forces.

