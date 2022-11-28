Left Menu

Maha: Three get 10 years in jail for ganja smuggling

28-11-2022
Maha: Three get 10 years in jail for ganja smuggling
A court in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced three persons to 10 years in jail for ganja smuggling and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

Rahul Neelkanth Pawar, Shirish Raghunath Jadhav, Somnath Shivaji Jadhav, residents of Malegao Tanda of Aurad Barhali tehsil in Karnataka's Bidar district, were held in 2020 with 176 kilograms of ganja that they were transporting in a multi utility vehicle, as per the prosecution.

They were charged under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by Vadhavana police.

