Pak drone shot down by BSF at Punjab border

A drone entering India from Pakistan through the International Border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said. The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

''BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment,'' the spokesperson said.

The drone, he said, is six feet in expanse and can carry a 25 kg payload.It also has a release mechanism for dropping a consignment, he said.

This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

On December 21, the troops shot at a drone near the Daoke post in Amritsar but it crashed on the other side and the BSF said the Pakistan Rangers had lifted it.

A similar drone was brought down by the force in Tarn Taran district on Thursday.

