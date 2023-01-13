Left Menu

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts in cost-saving measures - FT

Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report follows Vodafone's November announcement of cost-saving measures worth 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the wake of a deteriorating market outlook. ($1 = 0.9225 euros)

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 11:02 IST
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts in cost-saving measures - FT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

The report follows Vodafone's November announcement of cost-saving measures worth 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the wake of a deteriorating market outlook. Since then, the company's Chief Executive Officer Nick Read has

stepped down, a tenure during which the British telecom group's share price nearly halved, as the board expressed its unhappiness with the progress under him.

Earlier this week, Vodafone agreed to the sale of its business in Hungary to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state for a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) in cash, a deal that was first announced

in August last year. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 0.9225 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023