Moscow sees no prospects for U.S.-Russia meeting on New START treaty - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The current situation in Russia-U.S. relations does not allow for a meeting to be held to discuss the New START nuclear arms control treaty, Russian state news agencies reported Moscow's deputy foreign minister as saying on Monday.
In a briefing to reporters, the official, Sergei Ryabkov, said Russia's enemies were raising the stakes in Ukraine through weapons deliveries.
He also said the new U.S. ambassador to Russia will arrive in Moscow in the coming days.
