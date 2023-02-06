Russia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Things are very difficult in Donetsk region - fierce battles," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. We see that on various sectors of the front and also pressure in terms of information."
"Things are very difficult in Donetsk region - fierce battles," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "But however difficult it is and however much pressure there is, we must endure ... We have no alternative to defending ourselves and winning."
Russia, he said, was applying increased pressure to "make up for its defeats last year. We see that on various sectors of the front and also pressure in terms of information."
