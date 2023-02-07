Death toll rises to 812 in Syrian government-held areas following earthquake - state news agency
Updated: 07-02-2023
At least 812 people were killed in government-held areas in Syria following two deadly earthquakes and a series of aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, state news agency SANA said on Tuesday.
SANA said at least 1,449 people were injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous.
