Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly pays respects to victims of deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:35 IST
Puducherry Assembly pays respects to victims of deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry Assembly paid homage on Friday to the people killed in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6 that left over 50,000 people dead and countless others homeless.

As soon as the House resumed its sitting today in the Budget session, Speaker R Selvam made an obituary reference to the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6 resulting in the death of thousands of people and huge loss of properties as several buildings were reduced to rubble following the tremors.

The Speaker also referred to the death of former AIADMK legislator K Natarajan on February 21 and recalled the dedicated services of the MLA during his two consecutive terms as legislator of Puducherry from 1991 to 2001.

All the members stood in silence in memory of the victims in the earthquake and also to the former legislator for a couple of minutes.

The Speaker pointed out that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had accepted the plea of the Puducherry government for extending the Circar Express railway service, which runs from Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) to Chengalpet, to Puducherry.

The extension would help people of Yanam region (an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh) and the officials of the territorial government to commute between Puducherry and Yanam, the Speaker added.

The House had a debate on the motion of thanks to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan for her customary address delivered on Thursday.

Members belonging to the ruling AINRC and BJP, nominated members and also legislators belonging to the opposition DMK participated in the debate.

The Speaker adjourned the proceedings to March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023