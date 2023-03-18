Left Menu

Germany's Scholz says ICC warrant for Putin shows 'nobody is above the law'

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 16:17 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed on Saturday a decision by the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it showed that "nobody is above the law".

The ICC on Friday called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of its neighbour last year.

"The International Criminal Court is the right institution to investigate war crimes ... The fact is that nobody is above the law and that's what's becoming clear right now," Scholz said at a joint news conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

