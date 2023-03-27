Left Menu

Kabul hospital receives patients after blast heard near Afghan foreign ministry

A hospital in downtown Kabul received several wounded patients after an explosion was heard near the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, the country director of an Italian NGO said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 27-03-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 15:10 IST
Kabul hospital receives patients after blast heard near Afghan foreign ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A hospital in downtown Kabul received several wounded patients after an explosion was heard near the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, the country director of an Italian NGO said on Wednesday. "We received some patients," said Stefano Sozza of Italian NGO Emergency, which runs the hospital specialising in treating victims of war in downtown Kabul.

He said the incident took place near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is in the area. Two witnesses told Reuters they had heard the sound of a large explosion near the heavily fortified area that is home to several government buildings and foreign embassies.

Spokespeople for police, the information ministry and the ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023