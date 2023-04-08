Man released on parole during pandemic kills girlfriend

Left Menu

A 37-year-old murder convict, who was given parole during the pandemic, killed his girlfriend after coming to know she had married someone else while he was in jail, Delhi Police said on Saturday.Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri, called his girlfriend to a hotel room in Sultanpuri and slit her throat with a knife.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:22 IST
Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri, called his girlfriend to a hotel room in Sultanpuri and slit her throat with a knife. He then fled from there, they said.

Police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest. After remaining on the run for some time, Deepak was arrested from R-Block, Sabzi Mandi, in Mangolpuri recently.

During interrogation, he told police that he frequently changed his address and stayed in five states — Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh — to evade arrest.

Deepak was previously arrested in 2010 in connection with the abduction and killing of a doctor's son.

Police said Deepak had a relationship with a woman. To fulfil her demands, he and his four associates abducted the son of an Ayurvedic doctor in Rohini and demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom.

When the demand was not met, they killed the boy and dumped the body in Karnal in Haryana, they said.

A trial court had sentenced Deepak and his associates to rigorous imprisonment for life. He was released on parole in August 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, police said.

After his release, he came to know his girlfriend, for whom he had kidnapped the boy, has betrayed him and married someone else, he killed her, police said.

