Uttar Pradesh Exam Controversy: The 'Pandit' Question Raises Political Storm

A controversy has erupted over a question in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, citing 'Pandit' as an option for someone who changes according to opportunity. This has led to outrage from figures within the ruling BJP itself.

Abhijat Mishra, a BJP secretary, has formally raised concerns to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, arguing that the term 'Pandit' is aligned with respect and knowledge, not opportunism. He highlighted religious sensitivity issues, pointing out that the framing could be perceived as deliberate.

This controversy occurs amid tensions surrounding the Brahmin community, exacerbated by the alleged mistreatment of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati at the Magh Mela. As Mishra calls for an inquiry into the exam committee's practices, the issue threatens to become a significant political challenge for the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)