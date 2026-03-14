Uttar Pradesh's Zero Tolerance Response to Double Homicide at Biogas Plant
The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a special investigation team to probe the killing of two senior officials at a biogas plant, following strict directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident, which led to strategic police reassignments, underscores the state's zero tolerance policy towards crime.
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- India
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched a special investigation into the shocking killings of two senior officials at a biogas plant in Budaun.
Following the incident, a special investigation team, chaired by the Bareilly divisional commissioner, has been tasked with conducting a fair and thorough probe. The chief minister assures that the suspects have been apprehended, and promised severe actions against any further conspirators as the investigation unfolds.
In an immediate response, authorities enhanced site security and restructured police leadership to prevent further violence. This incident has sparked a call for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry, adding pressure for accountability at the state level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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