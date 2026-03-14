Uttar Pradesh's Zero Tolerance Response to Double Homicide at Biogas Plant

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched a special investigation into the shocking killings of two senior officials at a biogas plant in Budaun.

Following the incident, a special investigation team, chaired by the Bareilly divisional commissioner, has been tasked with conducting a fair and thorough probe. The chief minister assures that the suspects have been apprehended, and promised severe actions against any further conspirators as the investigation unfolds.

In an immediate response, authorities enhanced site security and restructured police leadership to prevent further violence. This incident has sparked a call for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry, adding pressure for accountability at the state level.

(With inputs from agencies.)