Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Zero Tolerance Response to Double Homicide at Biogas Plant

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a special investigation team to probe the killing of two senior officials at a biogas plant, following strict directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident, which led to strategic police reassignments, underscores the state's zero tolerance policy towards crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Zero Tolerance Response to Double Homicide at Biogas Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched a special investigation into the shocking killings of two senior officials at a biogas plant in Budaun.

Following the incident, a special investigation team, chaired by the Bareilly divisional commissioner, has been tasked with conducting a fair and thorough probe. The chief minister assures that the suspects have been apprehended, and promised severe actions against any further conspirators as the investigation unfolds.

In an immediate response, authorities enhanced site security and restructured police leadership to prevent further violence. This incident has sparked a call for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry, adding pressure for accountability at the state level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026