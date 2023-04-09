Maha: Two booked for pilfering, storing chemicals in Palghar
An offence was registered against two persons for allegedly pilfering and storing hazardous chemicals in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.
A case under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Indian Penal Code was registered against the alleged accused on Saturday, senior inspector Umesh Patil said.
District supplies officials and police teams found a tanker parked near a hotel, which contained 5,000 litres of a chemical, and one of the accused, who owned the hotel, also had two tanks full of the substance, he said.
Following the raids on Friday, the police booked the tanker driver and the hotel owner for illegally storing the chemicals, the official added.
