Left Menu

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defence system

Ukraine denied on Wednesday that a Russian hypersonic missile had destroyed a U.S.-made Patriot missile defence system during an air strike on Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted the Kinzhal missile as proof that his country has world-beating military hardware. Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal missiles on Tuesday, but Russia denied this.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:58 IST
Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defence system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine denied on Wednesday that a Russian hypersonic missile had destroyed a U.S.-made Patriot missile defence system during an air strike on Kyiv. Russia's defence ministry made the assertion on Tuesday after an overnight air attack on the Ukrainian capital. Two U.S. officials later said a Patriot system had probably suffered damage but that it did not appear to have been destroyed.

"I want to say: do not worry about the fate of the Patriot," Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television. He ruled out the possibility of a Russian "Kinzhal" missile knocking out a Patriot system.

"Destroying the system with some kind of 'Kinzhal', it's impossible. Everything that they say there, it can remain in their propaganda archive," he said. The Patriot system is one of an array of sophisticated air defence units supplied by the West to help Ukraine repel Russian air strikes following Moscow's invasion last year.

It is considered one of the most advanced U.S. air defence systems, including against aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, and typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles. Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted the Kinzhal missile as proof that his country has world-beating military hardware.

Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal missiles on Tuesday, but Russia denied this. It was not clear which Western weapon Ukraine used, and the Pentagon had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023