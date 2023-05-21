Left Menu

G20 historic opportunity to showcase J-K's culture, heritage, tourism: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the G20 working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is a historic opportunity for people of the Union Territory to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in summer capital Srinagar from May 22 to 24.The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and more than 60 per cent of the worlds population.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:20 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the G20 working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is a historic opportunity for people of the Union Territory to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in summer capital Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and more than 60 per cent of the world's population. Such a gathering will provide huge boost to the shared vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' globally and accelerate socio-economic development of Jammu Kashmir, Sinha said.

''G20's 3rd tourism working group meeting starting from May 22 is a historic opportunity for 13 million citizens of JandK UT to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality. All the citizens should come forward and be a part of this memorable event,'' he said in this month's 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' Radio programme, The LG sought active support of the people for the successful conduct of the event.

''It is our resolve to build a new, Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir in this Amrit Kaal. This historic occasion of the G20 meeting will inspire the generations of Jammu Kashmir and infuse new enthusiasm, new confidence in the society,'' he said.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said holding of G20 meet in Srinagar was a welcome step but not holding a similar event in winter capital Jammu was ''unfortunate''.

''It was unfortunate that the G20 summit was not held in Jammu also, though it is a welcome step to provide an opportunity to Kashmir to host this international event,'' Azad said interacting with various delegations in different blocks of Doda district on his second day visit.

He said the Centre, alongside Kashmir, should have also arranged a meeting of G20 members in Jammu as well to boost the economy and tourism in the region.

Taking a first hand review of the ongoing membership drive of the party, he said the meeting with workers enables him to understand the ground situation and ''I am happy to receive direct feedback from the foot soldiers of our party''.

''The time has come when all the political parties should rise above the region and religion and shun the divisive politics,'' he said.

Azad said his party has no space for ''nepotism and favoritism'' like in the Congress where merit was ''undermined to accommodate blue eyed people on top positions''.

