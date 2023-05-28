Two men arrested for sexually assaulting girl, stealing her jewellery in Kerala

Two men accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl and stealing her gold jewellery from Marine Drive Abdul Kalam Marg area here have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested two men, Tahir (21) and Ashin (25), according to a statement released by the office of Kochi City Police Commissioner.

While Tahir was arrested from his residence in Wayanad, co-accused Ashin was apprehended from near the Kerala High Court where the former had asked him to come on instructions of the police, the statement said.

On seeing the police, Ashin tried to escape but was caught, it said.

The incident came to light when the victim's parents approached police to complain about some missing gold ornaments and the questioning of the girl revealed what had transpired.

According to the girl's statement to the police, Tahir had met the victim at Abdul Kalam Marg when she went there during her school holidays and befriended her. He later took her Instagram ID, chatted with her online and then made her believe that he loved her, police claimed.

Tahir had allegedly identified himself as Vishnu to the minor girl.

The police contended that the interrogation of the two accused revealed that they were living an extravagant life, including using drugs, using the money they got from selling and pawning jewellery.

Police, in the statement, said that only a further investigation would reveal whether there were other victims of the two men and whether there were other such gangs active in the area.

