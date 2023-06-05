2020 Delhi riots case: Court deprecates prosecution for 'insensitive approach'

A court here has deprecated the prosecution for its ''insensitive approach'' in delaying a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

The court also observed that ''by passing bucks to each other, prosecution cannot get absolved of its responsibility'' and imposed a cost on the prosecution.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case registered at the Dayalpur police station against eight accused.

The judge noted that the court had earlier on March 20 directed the prosecution to file a calendar of evidence with specific particulars.

He said the prosecution had also sought time to file a supplementary charge sheet.

But the supplementary charge sheet and calendar of evidence were not filed and the public prosecutor submitted that no one from the Delhi Police contacted him despite him having informed the IO and the station house officer concerned, the judge noted.

''This is again a disturbing scenario where case is being delayed on account of insensitive approach of representatives of the prosecution,'' ASJ Pramachala said in an order passed on May 30.

He said whether the calendar of evidence is to be prepared solely by the IO or by the Special Public Prosecutor and the IO, it is something between them and not for interference by the court.

''By passing bucks to each other, prosecution cannot get absolved of its responsibility and this would be the last opportunity to comply with these directions and case is adjourned, subject to cost of Rs 2,000 to be paid to each accused by the prosecution,'' the judge said.

The judge also directed a copy of the order be sent to the Commissioner of Police for ''strict compliance of directions of the court and to ensure payment of cost by the next date of hearing.'' The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 15.

