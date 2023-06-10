Left Menu

Preparations underway in Patna for standing committee meeting of Eastern Zonal Council

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:57 IST
Preparations underway in Patna for standing committee meeting of Eastern Zonal Council
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations were in full swing in Patna for the standing committee meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council on June 17, an official said on Saturday.

The Eastern Zonal Council comprises Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Bihar government has selected 20 officials of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) who will act as liaison officers and will coordinate with officials from other states who will attend the meeting, the official said.

The agenda of the meeting is still under preparation, though all issues concerning the zone are aimed to be covered in the meeting, he said.

''Training of all the 20 officials of the BAS will start on Monday, and they will report to the state Home Department,'' said a circular issued by the GAD.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting held on December 17.

The five zonal councils -- Western, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Central -- were set up under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 to foster inter-state cooperation and coordination. They are mandated to discuss and make recommendations on any matter of common interest in the field of economic and social planning, border disputes, linguistic minorities or inter-state transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023