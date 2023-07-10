Left Menu

Canada and Latvia sign agreement to increase troops in Baltics

Canada and Latvia has signed an agreement to strengthen defence battalions in the Baltics, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday "A year ago we in NATO summit in Madrid together decided that these battalions (in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland) should be strengthened up to a level of combat-capable brigade.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:17 IST
Canada and Latvia sign agreement to increase troops in Baltics
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Canada and Latvia has signed an agreement to strengthen defence battalions in the Baltics, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday "A year ago we in NATO summit in Madrid together decided that these battalions (in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland) should be strengthened up to a level of combat-capable brigade. And minutes ago our defence ministers signed a broad roadmap on how and when it is going to be done (in Latvia)", Karins said at a press conference in Adazi Military Base in Latvia.

Trudeau said Canada will deploy up to 1,200 additional troops in Latvia. Trudeau is visiting Latvia ahead of a NATO summit in the neighbouring Lithuania's capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023