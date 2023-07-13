Left Menu

Couple poison two children before committing suicide in Bhopal

Their children, aged eight and three, were found dead in another section of the house and they seemed to have been poisoned, the official said.As per primary investigation, the man was debt-ridden.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:33 IST
Couple poison two children before committing suicide in Bhopal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple allegedly poisoned their two children to death before committing suicide by hanging themselves at their home in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday, police said. As per preliminary investigation, the deceased man, Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), was debt-ridden, TT Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Pandey told PTI over phone.

Vishwakarma, a resident of Ratibad area of the city, sent a WhatsApp message to his relatives at around 4 am informing them about his move. The relatives read the message around 6 am after waking up and alerted the police at 6.30 am, he said.

The man and his wife Ritu (34) were found hanging in a room. Their children, aged eight and three, were found dead in another section of the house and they seemed to have been poisoned, the official said.

As per primary investigation, the man was debt-ridden. “This reason might have prompted him and his wife to take the extreme step,'' he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was on into the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023