White House says it is not aware of any specific threat Wagner poses to NATO

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:09 IST
White House says it is not aware of any specific threat Wagner poses to NATO
The United States is not aware of any specific threat posed to Poland or other NATO allies by the presence of Wagner Group forces in Belarus, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby told a briefing that the United States was watching the situation closely. An unspecified number of Wagner fighters have begun training the Belarus national army, prompting Poland to start moving more than 1,000 troops closer to the border.

