BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to become new members

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:23 IST
Cyril Ramaphosa Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)
The BRICS group of nations decided at a summit this week in Johannesburg to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

