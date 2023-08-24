BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to become new members
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:23 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
The BRICS group of nations decided at a summit this week in Johannesburg to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former South African President Zuma taken back to prison and released again within 2 hours
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories
To raise scarce dollars, Egypt looks to pension plans, draft evaders
Rights groups call for accountability over 2013 Egypt sit-in killings
Egypt blackouts become symbol of malaise a decade after Sisi's rise