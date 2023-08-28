Left Menu

Man poisons his family members, attempts suicide over debt in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 00:22 IST
A 30-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing his wife and son over a financial debt here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Pratap Nagar area here when Manoj Sharma (30) mixed some poisonous substance in 'halwa' and served it to his family, Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Abbas.

Sharma's wife Sakshi (28) and 5-month-old son Atharv died. While Sharma and his daughter Niya are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

Sharma lived with his family at a rented house in Pratap Nagar, police said, adding that he had taken a huge debt and was grappling with family issues as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

